A 72-year-old woman has been missing from Augusta for several days, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Julia Dykes was last seen on Sunday, June 15th, around 3 p.m. on the 100 block of Adelle Court in Augusta, according to the sheriff’s office.

What We Know: Dykes was wearing a blue tank top and blue pants when she disappeared, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. She was last seen in a black Acura MDX. The sheriff’s office reports that Dykes suffers from depression.

Take Action: Anyone with information about Julia Dykes or her whereabouts should contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 706-821-1080 or 706-821-1020. Even small details about sightings of Dykes or the black Acura MDX could prove crucial to the investigation.

Time is often critical in missing person cases, making public awareness and community involvement essential components of search efforts.