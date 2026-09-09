Ronald Sapp, Jr. has been missing for more than six weeks. He has no permanent address, which means no front door to knock on, no neighbors to question, no routine to trace. Just the last place someone thought they saw him — a wooded stretch near Bradley Boulevard and Ogeechee Road — and the memory his mother carried for three weeks before she finally called police.

Sapp, 52, was last seen July 30. His mother reported him missing August 20. The Chatham County Police Department has been searching since then, with its Homeless Liaison Officer and Behavioral Health Unit leading the effort.

The delay between when he disappeared and when he was reported missing is not unusual for someone without stable housing. It is, however, a complication. Every day that passes narrows the trail.

What makes the search more urgent is that Sapp has medical concerns and is believed to be without his prescribed medication. Police have not specified the nature of his condition.

Sapp is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Beyond the wooded area near Bradley Boulevard and Ogeechee Road, he is known to frequent the Highway 204 and Gateway corridor.

The Chatham County Police Department is the lead investigative agency and cautions that information from other sources may not be accurate.

Anyone with information on Sapp’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Chatham County Police Department directly.