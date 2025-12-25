Christmas Eve felt more like summer across Georgia as four cities shattered temperature records.
What’s Happening: The National Weather Service reported new record highs at four main climate sites on Christmas Eve.
• Atlanta hit 78 degrees, breaking the old record of 73 degrees from 2016.
• Athens reached 78 degrees, topping the 77-degree record from 1964.
• Macon climbed to 81 degrees, beating the 77-degree mark from 1964.
• Columbus hit 80 degrees, breaking the 79-degree record from 1984.
It Ain’t Over: The National Weather Service said Christmas Day is also expected bring more record-tying or record-breaking warmth.
“We’ve got schools melting, sidewalks sweating, and potholes you can cook grits in.”