Carroll County students graduated at a 97.1 percent rate last school year, making the district second in the state among school systems with more than 1,000 graduates, according to data released today by the Georgia Department of Education.

What’s happening: The 97.1 percent rate is the third straight year Carroll County has topped 97 percent. The state average is 88.5 percent. When measured against all districts regardless of size, Carroll County ranks 33rd statewide, and only two districts with four or more high schools rank higher.

By the numbers: All five Carroll County high schools finished above 95 percent:

Bowdon High School: 95.3 percent

Central High School: 97.1 percent

Mount Zion High School: 97.1 percent

Temple High School: 97.5 percent

Villa Rica High School: 97.3 percent

What’s new: The district’s G+ rate climbed 3.4 percentage points to 73.5 percent. G+ tracks students who go beyond the minimum requirements to graduate and instead complete steps designed to prepare them for college, a job, or military service. Carroll County introduced the G+ certification in the 2024-25 school year after deciding that, with graduation rates already near 97 percent, it needed a separate way to measure how ready students were for life after high school.

“A diploma is an important milestone, but preparation for life after graduation is our ultimate goal. G+ helps ensure every student graduates with a plan, a purpose, and the skills to succeed in whatever path they choose,” Superintendent Dr. Jessica Ainsworth said.

How it works: Every high school student gets monthly advising sessions and parent outreach about post-graduation plans. Students who choose a specific path receive step-by-step checklists tied to G+ certification goals. Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning Jennifer Shirley said the focus on future planning starts well before high school.

“Our future focus begins in elementary school. By the time students reach high school, they’re accustomed to setting goals, making a plan and reaching success. They know their plan for what comes after graduation is just the next step,” Shirley said.

The bigger picture: All Carroll County schools are nationally certified in STEM education. The district runs two college and career academy campuses and has partnerships with Tanner Health, Southwire, the University of West Georgia, and West Georgia Technical College.