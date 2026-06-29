RIVERDALE — A 6-year-old Clayton County boy who had been missing since Sunday morning has been found dead.
Clayton County police say Ramon “RJ” Jett was discovered in a pond near the 8000 block of Webb Road in Riverdale, near where he was last seen. RJ’s body was found at 9:12 a.m. Monday, after an extensive search that went into the night.
His family has been notified.
Search had stretched through the night
RJ was reported missing Sunday between 11:30 a.m. and noon. He was nonverbal and had a mental health condition that may have prevented him from calling for help or communicating with others. Searchers used K-9 teams, drones, patrol officers, and detectives to look for him.
Investigation continues
Police say the case remains an active investigation. Detectives are working to determine the circumstances surrounding RJ’s death, and no additional information has been released.
Police are asking the public to respect the family’s privacy as they grieve. Additional information will be released as the investigation allows.
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.