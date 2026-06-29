Clayton County police say Ramon “RJ” Jett was discovered in a pond near the 8000 block of Webb Road in Riverdale, near where he was last seen. RJ’s body was found at 9:12 a.m. Monday, after an extensive search that went into the night.

His family has been notified.

Search had stretched through the night

RJ was reported missing Sunday between 11:30 a.m. and noon. He was nonverbal and had a mental health condition that may have prevented him from calling for help or communicating with others. Searchers used K-9 teams, drones, patrol officers, and detectives to look for him.

Investigation continues

Police say the case remains an active investigation. Detectives are working to determine the circumstances surrounding RJ’s death, and no additional information has been released.

Police are asking the public to respect the family’s privacy as they grieve. Additional information will be released as the investigation allows.