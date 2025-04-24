Missing 14-Year-Old Ca’Mya Burse Last Seen in Carroll County

Share

Fourteen-year-old Ca’Mya Burse has been reported missing in Carroll County. Police say she was last seen on April 17 around 6 p.m. on Pine Hill Drive. Ca’Mya is described as Black, standing 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighing about 98 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

At the time she was last seen, Ca’Mya wore a black shirt, black shorts, and white Crocs. Her direction of travel and whether she was with anyone are not known. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office entered her as missing on the day she was last seen. Her family provided photos to help with the search.

By The Numbers:

— Age: 14

— Height: 5’1”

— Weight: 98 pounds

— Last seen: April 17, 2025, at 6 p.m.

Take Action: If you have seen Ca’Mya Burse or know where she is, call Investigator Wagner at 770-830-5916, email cwagner@carrollsheriffga.gov, or call 911 right away. Sharing her photo and details on social media can also help bring her home.