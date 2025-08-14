Police are asking for help to find missing 58-year-old Sandra Walker, who was last seen leaving the 1900 block of Conkle Road in Riverdale, Georgia, around 7 a.m. on August 11.

What We Know

Sandra Walker is a Black woman, 5 feet 7 inches tall and about 165 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes. Her family says she has medical conditions that may need care and attention and they are concerned for her safety.

By The Numbers

Age: 58

Height/Weight: 5’7″, 165 lbs

Last seen: 7:00 a.m., August 11, 2025

Location: 1900 block of Conkle Rd, Riverdale, GA

Tip line: 770-477-3550 (Clayton County Police Department)

In Context

Georgia issues a Mattie’s Call when an at-risk adult is missing and may need immediate help. It asks the public to watch for the person and report sightings quickly.

Take Action

If you see Sandra Walker or know where she is, call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550. If it’s an emergency or she appears in danger, call 911. Sharing this alert can help bring Sandra home safely.