Police are asking for help to find missing 58-year-old Sandra Walker, who was last seen leaving the 1900 block of Conkle Road in Riverdale, Georgia, around 7 a.m. on August 11.
What We Know
Sandra Walker is a Black woman, 5 feet 7 inches tall and about 165 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes. Her family says she has medical conditions that may need care and attention and they are concerned for her safety.
By The Numbers
- Age: 58
- Height/Weight: 5’7″, 165 lbs
- Last seen: 7:00 a.m., August 11, 2025
- Location: 1900 block of Conkle Rd, Riverdale, GA
- Tip line: 770-477-3550 (Clayton County Police Department)
In Context
Georgia issues a Mattie’s Call when an at-risk adult is missing and may need immediate help. It asks the public to watch for the person and report sightings quickly.
Take Action
If you see Sandra Walker or know where she is, call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550. If it’s an emergency or she appears in danger, call 911. Sharing this alert can help bring Sandra home safely.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.