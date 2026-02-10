Listen to this post

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding 14-year-old Maliyah Stewart. She was last seen Monday night in Augusta.

What’s happening: The sheriff’s office said Stewart was last seen Feb. 9 at about 11 p.m. on the 2800 block of Meadowbrook Drive. The office listed the case as a runaway juvenile.

What we know: Stewart was last seen wearing a black and white Nike shirt, light blue sweat pants, and her hair in a ponytail.

What happens next: Anyone who knows where Maliyah Stewart is can call the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.