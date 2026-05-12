East Point police are asking the public to help find 20-year-old Derek Samuel, who was last seen near the Target at 3645 Marketplace Blvd in East Point.

What he looks like: Samuel is a Black man, 5 feet 8 inches tall and 127 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black sweatpants.

How to help: Anyone who knows where Samuel is should call East Point Police Detective T. Armand at (404) 765-1142 or contact their local police department. The case number is 26-004791.

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Graduation-themed image featuring a black graduation cap with a gold tassel, a rolled diploma tied with a navy blue ribbon, and a stack of books. One book prominently displayed is titled "Principles Are Like Pants, You Ought to Have Some... And Other Life Lessons" by B.T. Clark, with a cartoon illustration of a smiling man pointing at pants hanging in a closet. Text on the image reads: "Now that you've got the CAP and GOWN, maybe get some pants." A banner below states: "THE PERFECT GRADUATION GIFT - A hilarious look at life that every graduate will love!" Gold confetti is scattered throughout the image.
B.T. Clark
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B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.

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