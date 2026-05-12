East Point police are asking the public to help find 20-year-old Derek Samuel, who was last seen near the Target at 3645 Marketplace Blvd in East Point.

What he looks like: Samuel is a Black man, 5 feet 8 inches tall and 127 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black sweatpants.

How to help: Anyone who knows where Samuel is should call East Point Police Detective T. Armand at (404) 765-1142 or contact their local police department. The case number is 26-004791.