The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 79-year-old man who went missing early Friday morning.

What’s Happening: Abdullah Mizak Muhammad was last seen leaving his home on the 2500 Block of Rhodes Drive around 1:00 a.m. on January 2, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

What’s Important: Muhammad suffers from heart problems, bipolar disorder, and dementia. He drives a silver Honda Civic with Georgia Handicap Tag YVM313, last spotted near Wheeler Road and Robert C. Daniel Jr. Parkway.

What’s Still Unknown: Authorities don’t know what clothing Muhammad was wearing when he disappeared.

The Details: Muhammad is described as 6’2″ tall, weighing 155 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

How To Help: Anyone with information about Muhammad’s whereabouts should contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1080 or 706-821-1020.