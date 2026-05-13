SAVANNAH — A house on Savannah’s East 37th Street went up in flames Tuesday evening, sending heavy smoke and flames pouring from the structure before firefighters got the blaze under control.
The fire
Crews arrived at the 1300 block of East 37th Street around 8:20 p.m. to find the home already heavily involved, according to the Savannah Fire Department. The fire was out by 8:30 p.m.
What we don’t know yet
The Savannah Fire Department has not released information on whether anyone was injured, what caused the fire, or how badly the home was damaged. The department says more information will be released as it becomes available.
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B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.