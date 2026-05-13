The fire

Crews arrived at the 1300 block of East 37th Street around 8:20 p.m. to find the home already heavily involved, according to the Savannah Fire Department. The fire was out by 8:30 p.m.

What we don’t know yet

The Savannah Fire Department has not released information on whether anyone was injured, what caused the fire, or how badly the home was damaged. The department says more information will be released as it becomes available.