RIVERDALE — A child named Ramon Jett went missing Sunday morning in Riverdale and has not been found. Clayton County police say he was last seen between 11:30 a.m. and noon on the 8000 block of Webb Road.
What’s Happening: Ramon is nonverbal and has a mental health condition that may keep him from communicating or asking for help. Police are searching for him using K-9 teams, drones, patrol officers, and detectives.
What Ramon looks like: He is about 3 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs roughly 40 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen in a light green shirt, camouflage shorts, and white socks.
What This Means for You: If you are near the 8000 block of Webb Road in Riverdale, police are asking you to check your yard, porch, outbuildings, wooded areas, and anywhere a child might take shelter.
The Path Forward: Anyone who sees Ramon should call 911 right away. Do not assume someone else has already called.
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.
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