What’s Happening: Ramon is nonverbal and has a mental health condition that may keep him from communicating or asking for help. Police are searching for him using K-9 teams, drones, patrol officers, and detectives.

What Ramon looks like: He is about 3 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs roughly 40 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen in a light green shirt, camouflage shorts, and white socks.

What This Means for You: If you are near the 8000 block of Webb Road in Riverdale, police are asking you to check your yard, porch, outbuildings, wooded areas, and anywhere a child might take shelter.

The Path Forward: Anyone who sees Ramon should call 911 right away. Do not assume someone else has already called.