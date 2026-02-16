Listen to this post

Richmond County authorities confirmed a body recovered from a waterway belongs to a teenager who disappeared months earlier.

What’s happening: The identification connects a missing person case from August 2025 to a body discovery that occurred three days later. Michael Houston was 16 years old.

What’s important: An autopsy is underway but results remain unavailable. Coroner Mark Bowen said the examination will determine circumstances surrounding the death.

By the Numbers: Houston was last seen at 7:00 am on Steven’s Creek Road on August 18th, 2025. The body was found on August 21st at Lock and Dam Road.

What happens next: Investigators await autopsy findings to complete their review.