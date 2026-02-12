Listen to this post

Cobb County and its cities have started the process of renewing the county’s one-percent Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, with four public meetings planned through March so residents can help decide how the money gets spent. The first meeting is tomorrow, Feb. 12, in Acworth.

The SPLOST is a one-percent sales tax that voters must approve. For decades it has funded courthouses, libraries, parks, community centers, and transportation projects across the county.

County leaders are collecting resident feedback to decide what projects would appear on the next SPLOST program list.

What’s important: The tax cannot continue without voter approval. The county is in the early stage of building the project list before a referendum date is set.

Public reaction on social media has been largely negative. Comments on the county’s Facebook announcement included repeated calls to reject the renewal. Residents pointed to recent property tax increases and questioned county spending habits.

How this affects real people: Residents who want input on what projects get funded can attend open house meetings, all from 6 to 8 p.m.:

Feb. 12, Acworth Community Center, 4361 Cherokee Street, Acworth

Feb. 25, Smyrna Community Center, 1250 Powder Springs Street, Smyrna

March 5, Cobb Civic Center, 548 South Marietta Parkway SE, Marietta

March 10, Ben Robertson Community Center, 2753 Watts Drive, Kennesaw

Residents who cannot attend can watch an informational video or fill out an online survey through the county’s website.

What happens next: Open house meetings continue through March 10. Resident feedback will shape the project list. A date for a voter referendum has not been announced

Sources: Cobb County Government