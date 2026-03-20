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For nearly half a century, he was known only as Seminole County John Doe. Now, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation says it has finally given that man his name back.

The GBI announced March 17 that skeletal remains discovered in December 1976 have been identified as those of Curtis Lee Jones. The agency says it used advanced genetic technology to make the identification.

The Long Wait

It was December 28, 1976, when hunters stumbled upon skeletal remains in a remote stretch of Seminole County, not far from the Chattahoochee River. Despite a lengthy investigation at the time, authorities were unable to identify the man. His case was entered into the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, and for decades, he remained a John Doe.

A New Tool, A New Lead

The breakthrough came in August 2024, when the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Thomasville and the GBI Cold Case Unit partnered with Othram, Inc., a Texas-based company that specializes in Forensic-Grade Genome Sequencing. According to the GBI, Othram is considered a leader in using that technology to build comprehensive genealogical profiles.

Using DNA from the remains, investigators and Othram researchers conducted a genealogical search that produced leads ultimately pointing to Curtis Lee Jones. The GBI says relatives of Jones also played a significant role in helping confirm the identification.

Family Notified

The family of Curtis Lee Jones was notified of the identification in February 2026 — nearly 50 years after hunters first found his remains along the Chattahoochee.

Despite the identification, the GBI says Jones’ cause of death could not be determined.

The investigation remains active. Anyone with information is asked to contact the GBI Cold Case Unit at 404-239-2106 or the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Thomasville. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the GBI Tip Line at 1-800-597-TIPS or online at gbi.georgia.gov.