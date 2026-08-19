Leave No Trace has picked Lake Lanier for a 2026 program focused on teaching visitors how to protect busy parks, trails and waterways.
What’s new: Lake Lanier is one of the outdoor areas chosen for this year’s Leave No Trace Spotlight program. Community groups or local land offices nominate sites based on problems tied to heavy use.
What’s happening: Leave No Trace staff will be in Buford Sept. 12 and 13 for public education and work aimed at caring for the lake and nearby land. The program teaches visitors how to limit damage before it happens.
For visitors: A free Summer Sendoff will be held Sept. 12 at Buford Dam Park. The event is open to all ages and will include short games and lessons about protecting Lake Lanier, swimming safely and enjoying the outdoors throughout the year.
B.T. Clark is the Publisher of The Georgia Sun and author of Principles Are Like Pants… You Ought to Have Some. Over two decades in journalism, he has served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc., earning multiple awards along the way. His work has appeared in newspapers across the state, including The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal.
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