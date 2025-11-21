Glynn County residents should plan ahead for Thanksgiving as trash and recycling pickup will be delayed by one day the week of the holiday.

What’s Happening: Republic Services will not collect trash, recycling or yard waste on Thanksgiving Day, which falls on Thursday, November 27. Routes scheduled for Thursday will run on Friday instead, and Friday routes will shift to Saturday.

What’s Important: Residents need to put their bins out at their normal time on the new collection day. Both drop-off centers in Brunswick and St. Simons will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

The Big Picture: Holiday schedule changes are standard practice for trash collection services. The policy applies to all waste collection services including regular trash, recycling and yard waste for the remainder of that week.

