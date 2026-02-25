Listen to this post

DeKalb County will provide free meals to children 18 and under from June 8 through July 17, and is now accepting applications from agencies that want to serve as distribution sites.

What’s Happening: The DeKalb County Department of Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs is partnering with the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning and the Happy Helping Program to run the summer food program. Agencies with summer camps can apply to become distribution sites by calling Rose McGrue at 678-698-1114.

The Requirements: To qualify as a distribution site, 50 percent of children served must meet income guidelines for free and reduced-price meals in the National School Lunch Program. Children from households receiving food stamp benefits or Aid for Dependent Children assistance automatically qualify. The program targets children up to age 18 and is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

How to Apply: Applications and full requirements are available at www.dekalbcountyga.gov/parks under Summer Food, or can be picked up Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Mason Mill Recreation Center at 1340 McConnell Drive in Decatur. Completed applications are due Friday, May 22.