What happened: Police were called to Park Valley Apartments at 4590 Valley Pkwy in Smyrna around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, after someone reported a missing person. During that investigation, officers found a woman’s body. Police have identified her as Shanteria Mosley, a DoorDash delivery driver.

What’s new: On Sept. 25, detectives searched a vehicle and found garbage bags in the trunk. One bag showed the outline of a body part. When the Cobb County Medical Examiner opened the bags, body parts were confirmed inside. Kingston Bradley, who had already been charged with concealing a death, now also faces a murder charge.

By the numbers: Police believe Mosley was killed between 10 a.m. and noon on Sept. 23. No calls about noise, screaming, or suspicious activity came in from the area during that time.

What we know: The investigation is ongoing. Police say they have canvassed the area multiple times and are still following up on leads.

Can you help? Anyone who saw or heard anything near Park Valley Apartments between 10 a.m. and noon on Sept. 23 can contact lead detective N. Wachowiak at (678) 631-5264. Tips can be made anonymously.