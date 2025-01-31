Remembering Ryan O’Hara and Sam Lilley: Georgia Residents Killed in Potomac Air Collision

A tragic mid-air collision over the Potomac River near Washington, D.C., has claimed the lives of two young Georgians, both with deep ties to aviation and a commitment to service.

Ryan O’Hara, a Parkview High School graduate from Lilburn, was the crew chief aboard the Army Black Hawk helicopter involved in the crash. Sam Lilley, who attended Richmond Hill High School and later Georgia Southern University, was the first officer on the American Airlines flight.

The collision occurred near Reagan National Airport, killing all 67 people aboard both aircraft. Recovery efforts have been ongoing.

Governor Brian Kemp expressed condolences to the families of both men, calling the loss “a terrible tragedy” and asking Georgians to keep their loved ones in their thoughts and prayers.

“We send our deepest condolences to the families and friends of Ryan O’Hara and Sam Lilley as they navigate this difficult time. Both of these young Georgians shared a passion for flight and for serving others, and this terrible tragedy is that much more difficult knowing their lives were cut so unexpectedly short. Marty, the girls, and I ask that all Georgians join us in keeping their loved ones in our thoughts and prayers,” Kemp said.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the cause of the collision. Officials say weather conditions at the time were clear.

Funeral arrangements for both men are still being finalized, and tributes are pouring in from across the state.

Investigators will continue their work to determine what led to the crash, while family, friends, and colleagues remember two lives lost too soon.