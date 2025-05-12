Your Horoscope This Week: Unlock Hidden Truths Under the Scorpio Moon

May 12, Full Flower Moon in Scorpio: This Full Moon occurs at 22 degrees Scorpio, often referred to as the “assassin’s degree,” suggesting powerful revelations and transformative energies. Conjunct retrograde Pluto in Aquarius and opposing Uranus in Taurus, this lunation may bring unexpected changes, urging individuals to confront hidden truths and embrace personal evolution. Just like with any full moon, emotions are running deep, and it’s time to release what’s no longer serving you.

This is a time of deep emotional excavation. Scorpio, a sign ruled by Pluto, governs transformation, secrets, and rebirth. It asks: What parts of you are hidden, unspoken, or wilting beneath the surface? This is the kind of moon that pulls truths out of the dark—truths about power, intimacy, and authenticity.

Your internalized fears of inadequacy, imposter syndrome, or comparison-driven self-doubt are being reflected this week. You may feel off your game—like your fire’s flickering. The Scorpio Moon asks you not to ignore this, but to sit with it, dissect it, and ask why you’re afraid to step fully into your power.

Are you performing confidence while feeling fragile inside? Are you dimming yourself to make others comfortable—or inflating to cover insecurity?

May 12, Mercury in Taurus Squares Pluto Retrograde in Aquarius: This challenging aspect can lead to intense conversations and power struggles. Mercury in Taurus emphasizes practicality and clear communication, while Pluto retrograde in Aquarius encourages deep examination of societal structures and collective ideologies. Be mindful of stubbornness and strive for open-mindedness to navigate potential conflicts constructively.

This is a tense mental aspect. Mercury in grounded, deliberate Taurus wants to speak practically, carefully, and clearly — while Pluto retrograde in Aquarius is all about digging beneath the surface of collective patterns, power structures, and unspoken truths. This square can spark mental breakthroughs, emotional confrontations, or obsessive thinking. Conversations this week might feel like psychological chess matches.

You might feel like your words are being examined under a microscope—or that someone else’s language hides a deeper agenda. There’s a push-pull between comfort (Taurus) and disruption (Aquarius).

Your inner dreamer might want to express love, beauty, or an emotional truth—but the astrological weather is suspicious, guarded, and probing. You may feel called to confess something meaningful, pursue a creative or emotional goal, or reach out vulnerably… only to meet resistance, cynicism, or intensity in return.

It’s the classic case of idealism clashing with realism. The challenge is to stay emotionally open without collapsing under the weight of heavy, power-driven dialogue or mental manipulation.

Horscopes

♈ Aries: This week, introspection leads to clarity. The Scorpio Full Moon illuminates hidden aspects of your relationships, urging you to address underlying issues. Be mindful of intense conversations around May 12, as Mercury’s square to Pluto may challenge your communication. The Scorpio Full Moon is digging up feelings you thought you buried six exes ago. Someone may overshare or confess, and you’re either flattered or ready to file a restraining order. Mercury’s stirring drama—watch your tone, especially in text. You’re fiery enough as it is.

♉ Taurus: The Full Moon in your partnership sector prompts you to evaluate your closest relationships. You may uncover truths that lead to deeper connections or necessary endings. Mercury in your sign squaring Pluto encourages you to express your needs assertively. The Moon beams into your partnership zone like it’s hosting a couples therapy reality show. Expect revelations—some sweet, some spicy. Mercury in your sign says, “Speak now,” but Pluto’s like, “Or forever hold a grudge.” Choose honesty over dramatics.

♊ Gemini: Focus on your well-being as the Full Moon highlights your daily routines and health. It’s an ideal time to release habits that no longer serve you. Be cautious with words around May 12; misunderstandings could arise due to Mercury’s tension with Pluto. You’re usually the chatterbox, but this week your phone is blowing up with mixed signals and midnight “u up?” texts. The Scorpio Moon says purge your calendar, your group chats, and maybe your hinge matches. Mercury vs. Pluto could have you reading into everything—just remember to breathe.

♋ Cancer: Creative pursuits and romantic endeavors come into focus. The Full Moon may bring revelations in love or artistic projects. However, be wary of overextending yourself socially, as Mercury’s square to Pluto might lead to miscommunications with friends. Romance or creativity? Either way, the vibes are intense. Someone might declare their love or storm out with dramatic flair. You’re feeling all the feels. Mercury’s stirring hidden truths—write it out before you blurt it out. Mood: Lana Del Rey soundtrack in the rain.

♌ Leo: Home and family matters take center stage. The Full Moon encourages you to address emotional undercurrents in your domestic life. Around May 12, avoid power struggles at work, as Mercury’s clash with Pluto could intensify authority dynamics. This week’s Moon is redecorating your emotions like a reality home show, and you’re the dramatic host. Family drama? Check. A sudden urge to redecorate at 2 a.m.? Also check. Mercury-Pluto tension means workplace politics may feel extra messy—don’t take the bait.

♍ Virgo: Communication is key this week. The Full Moon may reveal important information or prompt necessary conversations. Stay grounded, especially around May 12, when Mercury’s square to Pluto could lead to intense discussions or misunderstandings. You’re noticing everything. The Scorpio Full Moon is sharpening your intuition like a cat with claws. Secrets might slip, and you’re ready with receipts. But careful—Mercury-Pluto drama might make you say things you can’t unsay. Ask: “Do I want peace or to be right?”

♎ Libra: Financial matters come to light. The Full Moon urges you to reassess your resources and spending habits. Be cautious with joint finances, as Mercury’s tension with Pluto may bring hidden issues to the surface. This week is all about value—your time, your coins, your heart. The Moon’s got you budgeting your energy (and maybe unsubscribing from vibes that drain you). Watch for financial curveballs. Mercury squaring Pluto might bring a power struggle over who pays for dinner.

♏ Scorpio: The spotlight is on you. The Full Moon in your sign encourages personal growth and transformation. Embrace changes that align with your authentic self. Around May 12, be mindful of how you communicate your needs, as Mercury’s square to Pluto could stir conflicts. You’re the main event, darling. This Full Moon hits your identity like a personal spotlight and thunderstorm combo. Major revelations, emotional shedding, and one big IDGAF moment are incoming. Just don’t burn every bridge—unless you look good walking away in slow-mo.

♐ Sagittarius: Take time for introspection. The Full Moon highlights your subconscious, prompting you to release past burdens. Be cautious with your words, especially around May 12, as Mercury’s clash with Pluto may lead to unintended revelations. This week is more vibes than action. The Scorpio Moon’s activating your dreamworld—expect intuitive hits, freaky dreams, or random ex nostalgia. Mercury-Pluto is digging up secrets. Journaling is your best friend. Sleep with one eye open (but glamorously).

♑ Capricorn: Your social circle and aspirations are in focus. The Full Moon may bring shifts in friendships or group dynamics. Around May 12, be mindful of financial discussions, as Mercury’s tension with Pluto could complicate matters. Who’s a real one and who’s just here for the LinkedIn likes? The Full Moon is cleaning house in your social life. Mercury-Pluto might stir up awkward group chats or sudden oversharing. Stay cool, and don’t RSVP to drama.

♒ Aquarius: Career and public image take precedence. The Full Moon may illuminate your professional path, prompting decisions about your direction. Be cautious with authority figures around May 12, as Mercury’s square to Pluto might lead to power struggles. The Scorpio Full Moon’s putting your career in a spotlight. Expect a major moment—promotion, pivot, or a realization that you need to quit before you rage-text your boss. Mercury-Pluto adds a subplot about power and respect. Don’t negotiate with manipulators.

♓ Pisces: Expand your horizons. The Full Moon encourages learning and spiritual growth. However, be wary of miscommunications in your daily life, especially around May 12, when Mercury’s tension with Pluto could cause confusion. You’re craving meaning, escape, or both. The Moon’s pulling you toward spiritual truths, philosophical debates, or just really dramatic travel plans. Mercury-Pluto tension could spark power struggles around belief or identity. Trust your gut, but don’t ghost your responsibilities.

Other Astrological Events

Taurus season (April 19 – May 20): is all about stability, patience, and pleasure through persistence. It’s a time when the collective energy shifts toward building slowly, enjoying sensory pleasures, and committing to what’s real and lasting—whether in work, love, or personal growth. Taurus is ruled by Venus, so there’s an earthy sensuality in everything, but also a stubborn streak when it comes to change.

It appears when you’re being asked to commit to a skill, project, or long-term goal. It doesn’t promise overnight success—but it does promise that the work will pay off if you keep showing up. There’s mastery in the making. It’s also a reminder that discipline is a form of devotion—whether to your career, your healing, or a creative pat

This is not the week to rush, gamble, or pivot wildly. Instead, it’s about showing up day after day, honing your craft, and honoring the slow power of becoming. You are the sculptor and the sculpture.

Mercury in Taurus (May 10-25): Mercury — planet of thought, speech, and connection — moves into Taurus, where it’s slow, deliberate, grounded, and practical. This isn’t quick-witted Gemini Mercury or sharp-tongued Virgo Mercury. Instead, it favors thoughtful expression, stability in decisions, and saying what you mean and meaning what you say. It’s less about flair, more about value-based communication. Think: sensual poetry, firm boundaries, financial planning, and strong opinions that don’t waver. This combo suggests a tension between grounded, practical communication and emotional indecision or distortion.

Mercury in Taurus wants you to speak and act with integrity, but the Reversed Knight of Cups may be whispering seductive half-truths, avoiding directness, or struggling to express feelings clearly. It’s possible you or someone else is: Saying things they don’t fully mean, withholding affection for control and confused about what they feel vs. what they should feel

Be cautious against idealizing emotional communication, especially in relationships. What sounds good isn’t always real. What feels real may not be said. Look out for mixed signals in romance, emotional withdrawal when practical conversations arise, needing clarity when all you’re getting is poetic vagueness and wanting to daydream instead of making grounded plans.

Venus in Aries (April 30-June 6): Venus governs love, beauty, relationships, money, and attraction. When she moves into Aries, the zodiac’s fiery first sign, her energy becomes bold, impulsive, passionate, and a little selfish—in a “main character energy” kind of way. This Venus you’ll: pursue what (and who) you want, be attracted to the thrill of the chase, be independent to the point of dismissiveness and value the spark over security. This is the time to take initiative in romance, redefining your relationship with desire and leaving into what you want.

During this time you will also be able to see people’s true intentions, have emotional revelations, and break away from your previous fantasies. It’s highly psychological and intuitive, but also warns against letting fear or projection rule your choices. Take care to not confused infatuation for intimacy, projecting your desires onto others, and acting out of fear of being alone masked as bold independence.

Mars in Leo (April 18-June 17): Mars — the planet of drive, action, conflict, and desire — thrives in Leo’s fiery, expressive, confident energy. Leo, ruled by the Sun, brings theatrical flair, pride, loyalty, and a craving to be seen. When Mars enters Leo, your actions are not quiet — they’re radiant, passionate, and often dramatic.

This transit you will find yourself: taking bold risks in artistic or personal pursuits, declaring your love and loyalty, taking the stage, and overreacting when things don’t go your way.