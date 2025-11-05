In an expected outcome of the 2025 Atlanta mayoral race, Andre Dickens has won the title of Mayor for another term. The early returns signal a landslide victory, showing overwhelming voter support from across the city.

Dicken’s pragmatic progress campaign focused on ensuring public safety, economic development, transportation improvements, affordable housing, and infrastructure investment, resonated with a broad coalition of people.

Real estate expert Margaret Stagmeier praised Dickens’ long term focus on housing equity stating that “Andre has been active around affordable housing for years now. It’s not just a stance he’s taking.”

With a second term secured, Dickens now faces the challenge of transforming his policies into a sustainable future. For now, Atlanta’s voters have spoken decisively- a whopping 86.69% victory puts Dickens back into the center of the city.