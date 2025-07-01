Cosmic Highlights:

– New Moon in Cancer: The emotional reset button. Set intentions around safety, family, and inner peace. July 4 – December 10 – Neptune retrograde in Aries: Identity, ideals, and illusions are being reshaped.

♈ Aries

This week invites emotional clarity and healing. You may find yourself reconnecting with someone from your past or reflecting on what “home” means to you. While you’re known for being bold and forward-moving, this is a time to pause and process before pushing forward. Work matters may bring success, but only if you avoid cutting corners. Speak with intention—especially around July 4, when Venus shifts signs and softens your romantic communication. By the weekend, fatigue could set in—don’t ignore your body’s signals.

♉ Taurus

You’re in the mood to nurture both yourself and others, and that instinct will serve you well. This week could highlight communication with siblings, short travels, or a writing project you’ve been avoiding. Financial opportunities may arise, but impulsive purchases or lending could backfire—pause before acting. In love, a friend may become more than that, or an existing relationship may become more intellectually stimulating. A conversation around July 5 could hold deeper emotional implications than you expect.

♊ Gemini

You’re reevaluating your values—both financially and personally. A raise or new financial offer may be on the table, but ask yourself: does this align with what you truly want long-term? Mercury in Cancer has slowed your usually quick tongue, helping you speak more from the heart. In relationships, expect tenderness—but also a challenge around July 6 where an old habit needs to be let go. You may receive some recognition at work, but don’t let it go to your head. Humility will be key.

♋ Cancer

With the New Moon in your sign on July 5, this is your moment for a fresh start. You’re being asked to define who you are now—not who you were a year ago. You’re glowing with quiet strength, and people are drawn to you. Use this magnetism to ask for what you need—emotionally, professionally, and even romantically. However, avoid bottling up feelings—especially around family. A small health concern could become a bigger issue if ignored, so don’t push through exhaustion this week.

♌ Leo

You’re preparing for a major shift in energy when Mercury moves into your sign later in July, but this week asks you to step back. Something is ending—a relationship pattern, a belief, or a recurring mistake—and it needs closure. Venus in Gemini from July 4 brings flirtation and fun back into your life, especially in your social circles. Be mindful of your reputation; what you say in private could come to light. Use the quiet of this week to plan something bold for later.

♍ Virgo

Your mind is sharp and your heart is opening. You may find yourself pulled between old loyalties and exciting new opportunities—whether in work, love, or friendship. Be honest about where your energy is best spent. An old friend or flame may reappear this week, and while the nostalgia may feel sweet, ask yourself if it truly serves your growth. You’re building momentum toward something big—trust the slow process. Avoid perfectionism; messy progress is still progress.

♎ Libra

This is a career-focused week. You might be seen in a new light by someone important—perhaps a boss or mentor. Recognition is likely, but so is envy, so tread carefully and avoid oversharing. The New Moon urges you to get serious about your goals: what do you want to be known for? In love, things may feel slow or confusing. That’s okay—it’s not a step back, but a call for deeper understanding. Ground yourself in routine and don’t be afraid to renegotiate a dynamic that’s not working.

♏ Scorpio

You’re feeling a surge of curiosity and spiritual restlessness. This week is excellent for studying, traveling, or exploring a belief system you’ve outgrown. A teacher, mentor, or even a podcast might spark an idea that changes your perspective. You’re also likely to receive emotional insight that helps you heal something ancestral or deeply rooted. Romance benefits from vulnerability—so take the armor off. If power struggles arise, especially at work, try listening more than talking.

♐ Sagittarius

Finances, trust, and intimacy are key themes. Something may come due this week—emotionally or materially. If you’ve been avoiding a difficult conversation or dodging debt, now is the time to face it. You’re not alone; support is closer than you think. Mercury and Venus are activating your relationship zones, making this a great week to ask for what you need in love—but be gentle. Don’t confuse honesty with bluntness. Your truth will land better if you deliver it with care.

♑ Capricorn

All eyes are on your one-on-one relationships this week. Whether you’re in a romantic, business, or even rivalrous partnership, dynamics are shifting. The New Moon on July 5 could mark a new chapter in love or collaboration—especially if you’re ready to let go of control. You’ve been in a long cycle of self-definition; now it’s time to allow others in. Boundaries will be tested, but not all resistance is bad. By week’s end, expect a major emotional download that helps clarify your next steps.

♒ Aquarius

Daily habits, wellness routines, and work-life balance are under review. A new opportunity may land in your lap midweek, but you’ll have to juggle priorities to make it work. The New Moon encourages a clean start—literally. Organize your space, clear your inbox, or try a new health habit. Emotionally, you may be called to show up for someone in need. Remember, you can’t pour from an empty cup. Recharge yourself first. Venus in Gemini could also spark unexpected flirtation.

♓ Pisces

You’re entering a season of lightness and joy. The New Moon falls in your creativity and romance zone, making it an excellent time to start a project from the heart or deepen a connection. If you’ve felt stuck emotionally, this is the week things start to shift. A child, younger person, or artistic experience might inspire you. Professionally, don’t be afraid to let your intuition guide you—it’s more accurate than usual. Make room for beauty and rest. You’ve earned it.