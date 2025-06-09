Mercury enters Cancer (June 8): expect emotional depth and intuitive conversations especially around family, healing, and vulnerability.

Jupiter enters Cancer (June 9): a powerful, nurturing shift that brings abundance to home life, emotional growth, and confidence — especially for Aries, Cancer, Libra, and Capricorn.

Strawberry Full Moon (June 11): The full moon peaks in adventurous Sagittarius—just hours after Jupiter entered nurturing Cancer and before the Cancer New Moon on June 24. Sagittarius energy brings themes of freedom, belief systems, big ideas, travel, and higher learning. With Jupiter nearby, this Full Moon encourages you to expand your mind—but also balance idealism with grounding.

A subtle square from Saturn and Neptune may challenge you to separate dreams from reality, especially in relationships or creative ambitions.

This week is charged with expansive emotional energy thanks to the Full Moon in Sagittarius on June 11. This lunar moment brings revelations around truth, purpose, and freedom—perfect for untying knots in our inner narrative or reevaluating the meaning we’ve assigned to people, places, or plans. It’s a time when many may feel torn between a yearning for growth and the emotional weight of the past.

Mercury still dances through its home sign of Gemini, keeping communication light but fast—ideal for witty banter and brainstorming, but tricky for follow-through. Venus is finishing its fiery tour through Aries and preparing to dive into the waters of Cancer. Mars in Leo continues to heat up our ambitions and dramatics, making passions run high—but so do egos.

♈ Aries

You’re being asked to zoom out and look at the bigger picture this week. The Sagittarius Full Moon lands in your 9th house of higher learning, travel, and philosophy. You may feel a tug to escape the mundane and seek something more meaningful—through education, adventure, or even spiritual exploration. If you’ve been wrestling with a personal truth or moral dilemma, this week could bring clarity. Stay curious but be cautious of speaking too boldly without grounding your claims. A heated debate could either broaden your mind or burn a bridge—choose wisely.

♉ Taurus

The Full Moon illuminates your 8th house, urging you to shed emotional baggage and reclaim your power. Themes of intimacy, trust, finances, and control rise to the surface. Something hidden—either emotionally or financially—may be revealed this week. It could be a time to renegotiate shared resources or confront fears around vulnerability. It’s not a comfortable placement, but it’s potent: you’re being called to let go of what you’ve outgrown. If it’s been festering, it’s time to face it.

♊ Gemini

With the Full Moon lighting up your 7th house of relationships, expect major turning points in your one-on-one connections. Whether it’s love, business, or platonic—relationships are undergoing a truth test. What you once overlooked or idealized may now appear in full view. Conversations could reveal mismatches in expectations or beliefs. This is a great week to affirm your values in partnerships and decide if the relationship structure still serves your growth. Mercury, your ruling planet, gives you the edge in communication, but make sure you’re also listening.

♋ Cancer

This Full Moon falls in your 6th house of routines, health, and service, pushing you to reassess your daily habits and the way you support others. You may realize you’ve been burning out in the name of “being helpful,” and it’s time to recalibrate. If you’ve been neglecting your body or your time management, this lunation brings a wake-up call. Set boundaries—especially with your time. Little shifts in your day-to-day routine could ripple out into major improvements in wellbeing.

♌ Leo

This week is all about creative self-expression, romance, and joy. The Full Moon lights up your 5th house, the part of your chart ruled by fun and flair—your natural habitat. It’s a time of culmination: a crush may come to light, a passion project could gain attention, or you could simply rediscover your inner child. However, Mars in your sign makes emotions intense. Balance your desires with empathy, or your fire might scare off someone who genuinely admires your spark.

♍ Virgo

The Full Moon casts its glow on your 4th house, prompting you to revisit your emotional roots and redefine your inner foundation. This could manifest as tension within family dynamics or a deep craving to feel “at home” in your current space. It’s an emotional time, especially for a sign that thrives on practicality. Give yourself permission to feel without analyzing every emotion. Make space for nesting, rest, and honest reflection—you may need to redefine what security looks like.

♎ Libra

This week, your mind is buzzing with ideas, conversations, and revelations. The Full Moon activates your 3rd house of communication, and you’re likely to find yourself in unexpected discussions or encountering information that shifts your worldview. Writing, speaking, or teaching could take center stage. If you’ve felt stuck in a mental loop, this is the week you break free. Just be mindful not to get caught up in the gossip web—you don’t have to engage in every debate you’re invited into.

♏ Scorpio

Your 2nd house of self-worth and finances gets a spotlight from the Full Moon, asking you to confront lingering issues around security and value. Money matters could come to a head, or you might receive clarity about a job, investment, or possession that no longer aligns with your future. This is a powerful week to reassess what truly nourishes you. Whether it’s letting go of a scarcity mindset or confronting how you price your time—this week wants you to know your worth.

♐ Sagittarius

It’s your Full Moon! With this lunar event happening in your 1st house of identity and self-image, expect a powerful wave of personal insight. Something you’ve been building toward since your last birthday cycle could reach a high point. You may feel more seen, more emotional, or more energized than usual. But remember—visibility isn’t the same as authenticity. Are you chasing attention or genuinely expressing your truth? Let go of the performative and lean into what sets your soul on fire.

♑ Capricorn

This Full Moon shines in your 12th house, the hidden zone of your chart. It’s a deeply reflective and spiritual time—one that may stir up dreams, memories, or long-standing grief. Don’t fight the quiet; this is your moment for closure. Let your subconscious speak through art, journaling, or solitude. If you’ve been avoiding something behind the scenes, now’s the time to address it gently. It’s less about solving and more about releasing.

♒ Aquarius

The Full Moon hits your 11th house of friendships and collective goals. Social circles, collaborations, and group dynamics could come into focus. You might experience a revelation around who you trust and whether your people are really “your people.” Don’t be afraid to walk away from connections that feel draining or misaligned. This is also a powerful week to publicly share an idea or seek a platform for your cause. Use your voice wisely.

♓ Pisces

The Full Moon highlights your 10th house of career, visibility, and achievement. Whether it’s recognition, a shift in responsibility, or an emotional revelation about your purpose, you’re in a week of professional transformation. If you’ve been doubting your path or hiding your talents, the cosmos is giving you a megaphone. Just be mindful of burnout—balance ambition with self-care. The world may be watching, but your wellbeing still comes first.