Rewrite Your Story: We’re in Leo Season, powered by the Sun–Mercury retrograde conjunction on July 31, bringing clarity under chaos. Romance, creativity, and ego get a peek behind the curtain. Meanwhile, lingering Mercury retrograde means messages delay, exes reappear, and tech glitches are inevitable.

The cosmic message: Don’t launch—revise. Don’t declare—edit. Draw, not shadow. The redo is as powerful as the debut.

♈ Aries: Use the first half of the week to clear emotional clutter—rearrange your space, declutter your inbox, and practice radical self-care. By July 31, Mercury’s aline with the Sun might prompt you to send an overdue text or crystalize your next move. Just double-check before hitting send.

♉ Taurus: Soft words can be louder than grand gestures this week. Mercury retrograde asks you to lean into sincere communication—add a heart emoji, check in with those you’ve been avoiding. Trust your gut: softness isn’t weakness—it’s clarity.

♊ Gemini: Financial matters and emotional values are in focus. Venus enters Cancer midweek, nudging you to align your budget with your self-worth. Use the Scorpio Moon to feel through what truly sustains you—financially and emotionally.

♋ Cancer: With Venus entering your sign on July 30, you’re glowing and emotionally available. The Sun–Mercury Leo conjunction may unblock something you’ve held back—speak your heart. You’re allowed to want more and say it.

♌ Leo: Happy birthday season! This is your cosmic spotlight. The New Moon in Leo gives you a chance to redefine your identity. Mercury retrograde, however, may trip up miscommunication—so aim for reflection, not reaction this week.

♍ Virgo: You’re under soft but pointed energy: Mercury retrograde stirs self-reflection, and Mars transitions into your sign, fueling discipline. Use the Virgo Moon days to rework old routines. Aim for emotional clarity over criticism.

♎ Libra: Your squad gets noisy this week—old friends may resurface, or you might reconnect in surprising ways. Venus trine Uranus (early week) could bring unexpected but illuminating interactions. Resist the impulse to overcommit—choose quality connection over quantity.

♏ Scorpio: Career and public image may feel off-kilter. Do not sign big deals mid-retrograde or fire off major emails. Instead, plan quietly, revise thoroughly. By weekend, you’ll know exactly what needs execution—and when.

♐ Sagittarius: Adventure is internal this week. Travel may stall, but a belief system shift waits around July 31. Questions like “Does this still feel true?” or “What lights me up now?” can spark soulful clarity. Let inner exploration guide your choices.

♑ Capricorn: Emotional recalibration is your theme. Shared resources, intimate dynamics, or partnership patterns may come under the lens. Full Moon Aquarius on August 9 is coming—but for now, clear the backlog, speak your truth with care, then draw new boundaries.

♒ Aquarius: Full Moon energy builds around romance and creative impulse—expect a self-reveal or romantic surprise. Venus square Neptune (Aug 1) asks you to see fantasy for what it is. Love is generous—not elusive. Filter out illusions before investing.

♓ Pisces: Structure feels fluid this week—routines may shift, schedules glitch, and creativity surges unexpectedly. That Scorpio Moon energy midweek helps you cut emotional weight. Use Venus entering Cancer to recalibrate your wellness habits or self-care rituals.

Sun Conjunct Mercury Retrograde in Leo (Cazimi) — July 31

Theme: Inner Clarity Amid Outer Chaos

This rare alignment—called cazimi, when a planet is “in the heart of the Sun”—marks a moment of mental brightness in the middle of Mercury retrograde fog. In Leo, this clarity is about personal truth, self-expression, and creative identity. It feels like that ‘aha’ moment during chaos and some unexpected honesty from someone you don’t expect it from.

Remember to speak from the heart, not the ego. If something needs saying—say it with love, not drama. Don’t launch anything new yet—but do journal, script, or revise with boldness.

Venus Enters Cancer — July 30

Theme: Tender Love, Deeper Bonds

Venus rules love, money, beauty, and values. In Cancer, she becomes more emotional, nostalgic, and nurturing. We’re not flirting for fun—we’re seeking safety and soul ties. It feels like wanting a cozy night in instead of a chaotic night out, being drawn to people from your past, wanting to redecorate your space and wanting to take of someone you love.

During this time, strengthen your emotional foundations—reach out to a loved one, revisit a self-love routine, soften yourself in relationships— listen more and react less, say “I miss you” if you mean it—even if it’s awkward

Mercury Retrograde (continuing through Aug 7)

Theme: Rethink, Rewind, Rewrite

We’re still in the thick of this retrograde in Leo, the sign of the performer, lover, and ego. Miscommunications can feel personal, and old issues around self-image, confidence, or validation may resurface. This feels like hearing from an old flame or friend, revisiting an old project or idea and seeing it with new eyes.

Let mistakes reveal what’s ready to be corrected, not canceled, avoid dramatic reactions—assume good intent before responding, and re-edit your creative work or rework how you show up in the world.