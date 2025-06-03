Last Quarter Moon in Pisces (June 6): As the Moon wanes in dreamy Pisces, this phase invites emotional release, spiritual recalibration, and intuitive clarity. Let go of ideals that no longer serve you, and allow your imagination to guide you toward inner healing. This is a time to forgive—yourself and others—and prepare for a fresh start as the New Moon approaches.

Venus Conjunct Sun in Gemini (June 4): Venus, the planet of love and beauty, meets the Sun in curious Gemini, bringing charm, flirtation, and mental stimulation to the forefront. Conversations sparkle, and social opportunities abound. It’s a good week to say what’s been on your heart—but be sure your words are kind and grounded.

♈ Aries:

You’re feeling bold, but the Pisces Moon may stir up some long-buried feelings. You might suddenly cry over something you thought you were over—let it out, then move on. Venus in Gemini supercharges your social life. Text that friend back. Wear something colorful. With Mercury harmonizing with Saturn midweek, now’s the time to bring structure to those wild ideas. You don’t have to do everything at once; pace yourself.

♉ Taurus:

Financial self-control is your superpower this week, so use it. If you’ve been overspending, the Pisces Moon will make it feel heavier than usual. Don’t panic—just course-correct. Venus in Gemini brings potential for some flirty banter, possibly at work or through a DM you weren’t expecting. If you’re coupled, add a little spice. If you’re single, it’s okay to enjoy attention without committing. You deserve softness.

♊ Gemini:

Venus and the Sun are in your sign—hello, magnetic charm! This is your week to dazzle, but the Pisces Moon might throw in a little identity crisis just to keep things interesting. Don’t let doubts derail your fun. Career opportunities arise from unexpected places—maybe from a compliment or random reconnection. Reflect on where you’re headed before you say yes to everything. Flirt with possibility, but stay anchored.

♋ Cancer:

You’re feeling everything right now. That Pisces Moon amplifies your intuitive side, which is both a blessing and a burden. Boundaries are key. Venus in Gemini wants you to loosen up and stop taking things personally—everyone’s dealing with their own drama. Midweek is ideal for a digital detox or a solo walk. Inspiration might hit when you least expect it. Don’t underestimate your quiet power.

♌ Leo:

Social plans take center stage—but don’t just go where you’re invited, go where you’re energized. The Pisces Moon might have you questioning a friend group or feeling drained by certain connections. You don’t need to ghost anyone—just step back and observe. Venus and the Sun in Gemini spark fun, flirty moments, especially if you’re open to someone new. Say yes to spontaneity, but keep your wallet in check.

♍ Virgo:

Career and public image are in focus, and the pressure to “have it together” is getting real. The Pisces Moon might make you feel emotionally scattered—don’t overbook yourself trying to overcompensate. Instead, delegate. Say no. Venus in Gemini lights up your reputation, so charm your boss or update your LinkedIn. Watch for passive-aggressive vibes midweek—don’t engage, just stay grounded and keep receipts.

♎ Libra:

You’re feeling philosophical, maybe even a little restless. The Pisces Moon encourages you to step back and reassess what you believe in. Venus and the Sun in fellow air sign Gemini bring wanderlust and mental stimulation—take a short trip or sign up for a class just for fun. If someone brings a new perspective, don’t shut it down. Be curious, but don’t abandon your inner compass.

♏ Scorpio:

This week stirs up feelings around intimacy, trust, and money—especially shared resources. The Pisces Moon is urging you to forgive or finally let go of a past betrayal. It’s not weakness, it’s growth. Venus in Gemini activates your sensual side, and if you’re partnered, sparks may fly again. If not, someone might challenge your emotional defenses in a good way. Let them try. Just protect your peace.

♐ Sagittarius:

Partnerships are under review. The Pisces Moon might bring emotional drama in close relationships—don’t be surprised if someone brings up that thing you thought was resolved. Venus in Gemini keeps things light on the surface, but beneath that charm, you’re craving something real. If you’re dating, ask deeper questions. If you’re partnered, have the talk. It’s not about conflict, it’s about clarity.

♑ Capricorn:

You’re being asked to slow down and tend to the details. The Pisces Moon brings scattered energy, but that doesn’t mean you’re off track—it means you need a breather. Venus in Gemini boosts your productivity if you balance it with pleasure. Take breaks. Get outside. Your routine is up for review, so shake it up without throwing it away. A new system is calling—listen.

♒ Aquarius:

Creativity flows, but so do distractions. The Pisces Moon makes it easy to lose time daydreaming, especially about crushes, artistic projects, or alternate lives you could be living. Venus in Gemini brings playful romance and witty interactions. Flirt, dance, express yourself—but don’t fall for the illusion. Keep your feet on the ground while your head’s in the stars. Midweek may bring a revelation about what (or who) is truly worth your energy.

♓ Pisces:

This is your Moon phase, and the emotional tide is high. You’re shedding layers, whether you like it or not. Feel it all. Then let it move through you. Venus in Gemini may bring tension at home or highlight miscommunications with family—choose compassion over defensiveness. Your superpower this week is softness without passivity. Say what you need, and trust that you’re not too much.