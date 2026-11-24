Dollar General shoppers paid more at the register than the prices they saw on shelves and in ads, a federal lawsuit alleges. Georgia is now one of 30 states in the case.

What’s Happening: The lawsuit says Dollar General took in millions of dollars in overcharges nationwide. Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr’s office says the pricing practices alleged in the complaint violate Georgia’s Fair Business Practices Act.

By the Numbers: The complaint says Dollar General logged 29,265 complaints about prices it did not honor from January 2023 through March. In four test purchases outside Georgia, federal investigators reported paying between $2.60 and $4.07 extra per purchase after counting both overcharges and undercharges.

What Dollar General Says: The company disputed that it knowingly disregarded shoppers’ needs. It said its goal is for shelf and checkout prices to match at every store and acknowledged that prices sometimes differ.

If You’re Overcharged: Carr’s office advises shoppers to check their receipts before leaving the store and point out any price difference to customer service. Georgia shoppers can also file a complaint online or call 404-651-8600.