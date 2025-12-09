This entry is part 36 of 36 in the series Health Care In Crisis

(The Center Square) – As Congress grapples with whether to extend Affordable Care Act subsidies, Georgia Democrats are advocating for the state to offer them.

Former state Sen. Jason Esteves, who stepped down to run for governor, introduced Senate Bill 192 during the 2025 session of the General Assembly. It would provide subsidies to those at 400% of the state poverty level and eliminate premium costs completely for those at 200% of the poverty level.

The bill never received a hearing but Senate Minority Leader Harold Jones II, D-Augusta, said Monday it could be revived when lawmakers return to Atlanta in January. But he needs the support of Republicans to get it passed, he said.

“The question is, are they going to be willing to actually come to the table and say we’re going to do right for Georgia’s families or we’re going to continue to just play politics,” Jones said.

Georgia is the only state with its own health care exchange, Georgia Access, and open enrollment began last month.

Senate Bill 192 does not have a fiscal note. Jones and Esteves said the state has a $14 billion surplus and part of it could be used to fund the bill.

Esteves called out his Republican gubernatorial opponents, Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, Attorney General Chris Carr and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, saying they are “cheering on” what he called a “crisis.”

TCS was unsuccessful prior to publication getting comments from Jones and Carr.

Raffensperger said, “Everything the government touches gets more expensive and less effective.”

“If Obamacare worked the way Democrats promised, it wouldn’t need endless subsidies to stay afloat,” Raffensperger said in an email to TCS. “It’s a broken system, and career politicians can’t fix it with more broken promises.”

TCS was unsuccessful prior to publication getting comment from Georgia Insurance Commissioner John King’s office.

In January, King’s office said 1.5 million Georgians signed up for Georgia Access. Ten insurance companies and eight dental insurance companies offered plans in Georgia Access’ initial year, according to a release.

The U.S. Senate is expected to vote later this week on a bill that will extend the federal subsidies. Georgia Democratic Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock have advocated for extending the subsidies.

“The fact that we’re now at the end of the year and open enrollment has been going on for a month and people are already buying and they’re seeing their premiums skyrocket and still, the administration and Republicans in Congress have offered no plan, no solution, suggested no compromise, suggests they’re not taking this seriously,” Ossoff said in a video posted to social media on Monday.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., said she was frustrated with health care when submitting her resignation from Congress. She has criticized the Trump administration and Republicans for not having an alternative plan to the Affordable Care Act in the 15 years since it was passed.

“Democrats created this nightmare where is the Republican plan to solve this crisis?” Greene said in a social media post.

