A Georgia resident has died from West Nile virus, the Georgia Department of Public Health confirmed this week — the first such death in the state this year and a warning sign as mosquito season still has weeks to go.

The department has confirmed eight human cases of the virus in Georgia so far in 2026 and says that number is expected to climb before mosquito season wraps up in October.

How the virus spreads

West Nile virus is transmitted through the bite of an infected mosquito. Most people who contract it never develop symptoms. Those who do typically experience mild, flu-like illness — fever, headache, body aches, joint pain, vomiting, diarrhea, or a rash — usually within two to six days of being bitten.

The elderly, people with compromised immune systems, and those with underlying medical conditions face the greatest risk of serious complications, including infection of the central nervous system.

Where the virus has been detected

Mosquito traps have tested positive for West Nile virus in multiple Georgia counties, including Chatham, Fulton, and DeKalb. Health officials have not said where the confirmed human cases occurred.

How to protect yourself

The Georgia Department of Public Health is urging residents to take precautions now, while mosquitoes are still active. Mosquitoes bite both day and night, so protection is needed around the clock.

The department recommends using an EPA-registered insect repellent containing DEET at a concentration of 20 to 30 percent, Picaridin, IR3535, or Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus. Wearing light-colored, loose-fitting long sleeves, pants, and socks also reduces exposure.

Eliminating standing water around the home is one of the most effective ways to cut down on mosquitoes. Flowerpots, planters, children’s toys, wading pools, and buckets should all be drained after every rainfall, or at least once a week. Doors and windows should fit tightly and be kept in good repair.

Anyone with concerns should contact their healthcare provider or their county health department.