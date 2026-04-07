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Georgia ranked 45th in the country for children’s health care, according to a new report from WalletHub, a personal-finance company. The report covered all 50 states and Washington, D.C.

What’s Happening: WalletHub graded each state on 33 measures, including how many children are in good health, how many doctors are available, vaccination rates, and whether families can afford care. Georgia’s single worst score was for how many young children have received all their recommended vaccines.

The Numbers: Here is where Georgia landed across individual measures:

43rd: infant death rate

42nd: share of uninsured children

42nd: share of overweight children

40th: share of children with medical bills their families cannot afford

33rd: share of children in excellent or very good health

33rd: number of pediatricians and family doctors per 100,000 residents

30th: share of obese children

27th: share of children with excellent or very good teeth

48th: share of children ages 19 to 35 months who have received all recommended vaccines

The Cost of Poor Healthcare: Families who get health coverage through an employer pay an average of $6,850 per year out of their own pocket toward that coverage, according to WalletHub.

For Comparison: Massachusetts ranked first overall. Just 1.6% of children there lack health insurance, the lowest rate in the country. Massachusetts also ranked third lowest for infant deaths and second lowest for deaths among children ages 14 and under.