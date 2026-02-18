This entry is part 1 of 18 in the series Women's Health in Crisis

Hypertensive disorders of pregnancy affected 10.6% of all live births in Georgia in 2024, according to a new report by March of Dimes released during American Heart Month.

What It Means: Hypertensive disorders include preeclampsia, a serious pregnancy complication that causes high blood pressure and can prevent organs from working properly. The condition can lead to life-threatening problems for mothers and babies, including preterm birth before 37 weeks of pregnancy.

Who’s at Risk: Women are at higher risk if they have had preeclampsia before, are pregnant with multiples, or have chronic health conditions including high blood pressure, diabetes, or an autoimmune disease.

What Research Shows: Taking low-dose aspirin during pregnancy may help some women reduce their risk of preeclampsia and premature birth, according to March of Dimes.

The National Picture: The United States has the highest maternal mortality rate among developed nations. Hypertensive disorders of pregnancy are closely tied to cardiovascular health and disproportionately impact Black mothers. Nearly 1 in 5 families have never heard of preeclampsia, according to a recent March of Dimes survey.