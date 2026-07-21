A dead bat found on a Bloomingdale porch earlier this month has tested positive for rabies. Health officials say no people are known to have come into contact with the animal.

What happened: A resident near Highway 80 and Pooler Parkway found the bat dead on her porch July 15. The Chatham County Health Department sent it to a public health lab, which confirmed the rabies diagnosis.

What this means for you: If your dog or cat hasn’t had a rabies shot recently, now is the time. Pets should be vaccinated starting at 12 weeks old, with a booster within the first year, then every one to three years depending on the vaccine and your vet’s guidance.

Know the signs: Bats, raccoons, and foxes in Chatham County can all carry rabies. A rabid animal may act strangely aggressive, show no fear of people, foam at the mouth, or appear paralyzed.

If an animal bites you: Get medical care immediately, then call Chatham County Animal Services at (912) 652-6575 or the Chatham County Environmental Health office at (912) 356-2160.

The path forward: Health officials are asking residents to bring pet food inside at night, keep garbage cans sealed, and leave sick or unfamiliar wild animals alone. If you find one, call animal services rather than trying to handle it yourself.