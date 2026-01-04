On New Year’s Eve, Columbus police say they ran two focused operations that led to multiple arrests, drugs seized, and guns recovered in the city.

What’s Happening: Columbus Police said the police carried out a Special Operations detail aimed at criminal activity and a separate Traffic Unit detail focused on DUI enforcement on New Year’s Eve. The department also said its Traffic Unit ran a five-day DUI detail from December 27 through December 31, 2025.

What’s Important: According to Columbus Police, the New Year’s Eve details led to;

Special Operations detail:

141 contacts

16 arrests

7 warrants cleared

6 firearms recovered

Fentanyl, meth, cocaine, marijuana, promethazine, and other pills seized

Traffic Unit New Year’s Eve DUI detail:

169 contacts

5 arrests

6 DUI arrests

1 firearm recovered

Police also said the Traffic Unit’s five-day DUI detail from December 27 through 31 resulted in additional arrests, more firearms recovered, and one stolen vehicle recovered. The department did not release exact numbers for those five days in the information provided.

How This Affects Real People: DUI details are police efforts to identify and arrest drivers who are suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Drug and firearm seizures remove illegal drugs and weapons from public streets, under current law.