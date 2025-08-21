Anyone hoping to appear on the ballot for Roswell’s upcoming city election has just over a day left to make it official.

As of late Wednesday, seven candidates had qualified for the November 4th municipal election—including three incumbents seeking another term.

In the race for mayor, incumbent Kurt Wilson has qualified and will face a challenge from Steve Dorvee.

Two candidates have also qualified for Council Post 4: incumbent David Johnson and challenger Jennifer Phillippi. Nicholas Porche has filed to run for Post 6, and Post 5 incumbent William Morthland has also qualified.

At this point, Morthland iand Nicholas Porche have no opposition in their races.

Qualifying continues through 4:30 p.m. Friday at Roswell City Hall. The race is open to any Roswell resident who is at least 21, has lived in the city for at least one year, and is a registered voter.

The qualifying fee is $540 for Council candidates and $1,200 for mayor. Candidates must submit the required affidavit and pay the fee during qualifying week.

City Council seats are nonpartisan and elected at-large, meaning each member represents the entire city rather than a single district.

A final list of candidates will be published after qualifying ends. Until then, the field remains wide open.