Steve Dorvee is jumping into the race for Roswell mayor, casting his campaign as a reset on tone, transparency and trust at City Hall.

The former City Council member qualified this week and went public with his bid, arguing residents deserve more candor and more say before big decisions are made. The announcement came Wednesday in Roswell.

“I didn’t plan to run for mayor,” Dorvee said after qualifying. “But when Mayor Wilson repeatedly dismisses residents’ concerns, refuses to answer questions, and pushes through big decisions without sunlight, I feel I have to step up for the people of Roswell. This is our home. City Hall should respect you, communicate with you, and work for you.”

Dorvee’s campaign describes him as an attorney, father, husband and longtime community volunteer who served nine years on the Roswell City Council from 1991 to 2000. According to his announcement, he built a record of practical results and fiscal restraint, including a nationally recognized recycling initiative that saved money and a budget reform effort credited with saving the city hundreds of thousands of dollars. He also championed parks, historic preservation and neighborhood quality of life.

The former councilman says the core of his mayoral bid is open government, strong neighborhoods, responsible financial management, and stewardship of Roswell’s historic and natural assets. In recent weeks, he joined 20 other former Roswell leaders in urging greater transparency and accountability from the current administration, according to the campaign.

“This isn’t about re-fighting old battles,” Dorvee said. “It’s about resetting the standard so residents are heard before, not after, leadership makes decisions. The arrogance at City Hall has to stop.”

Why he’s running now

Dorvee points to what he calls a pattern of secrecy and dismissiveness from City Hall. The campaign cites examples including publicly belittling residents, refusing to hear from business owners who don’t also live in the city, and calling critics “silly.”

“Public service starts with respect,” he said. “We need a mayor who listens, who is transparent by default, accountable for results, and conservative with your money.”

What he’s promising

Transparency first: The campaign says Dorvee would publish full project costs, timelines, contracts and alternatives before votes; hold true public hearings with Q&A; and keep city business on official systems only.

Accountability: He proposes quarterly performance scorecards so residents can track progress and hold leadership to it.

Fiscal conservatism: Dorvee says he would move to halt and review the SEER consulting contracts, citing waste and potential conflicts of interest and would require independent oversight for any re-bid.

Protecting Roswell’s character: He pledges to safeguard neighborhood character, the tree canopy and historic sites while improving mobility, accessibility and public safety.

Open-door governance: Weekly public office hours and regular forums where residents and business owners can ask questions and get answers on the record.

“This campaign isn’t about left or right, it’s about Roswell,” Dorvee said. “I realize this race will be like David taking on Goliath, but it’s worth the fight to rebuild public trust, protect what makes our city special, and deliver practical solutions on traffic, safety, parks, and small-business vitality.”

“I want residents to know I’m here for you. If you see me, please say hello and give me your thoughts. Your voices matter.”