Steve West Announces Candidacy for Georgia State Senate District 21​

Steve West, a conservative Republican, business owner, and Cherokee County Commissioner, has announced his campaign for Georgia State Senate District 21. The seat is currently held by Senator Brandon Beach, who is stepping down after being appointed Treasurer of the United States by President Donald Trump.

West, who owns a local small business, says he’s running to represent the district—which includes parts of Cherokee and Fulton counties—with a promise to push back on liberal policies and protect what he calls “Georgia’s core values.”

“I’m running to be your voice under the Gold Dome,” West said. “No excuses. No exceptions.”

Known for his support of public safety and law enforcement, West has been endorsed by Cherokee County Sheriff Frank Reynolds and a long list of local leaders.

🧭 What He Stands For: West is campaigning on a platform that includes cutting state income taxes to zero, opposing illegal immigration, and defending Second Amendment rights. He also says he will fight against “woke agendas” in Georgia schools and government and will work to keep Georgia a top destination for business.

👥 Who’s Backing Him: West has received endorsements from multiple current and former Cherokee County commissioners, two mayors, and public officials across the region.

As the race for District 21 takes shape, voters will decide whether they want to continue a traditional conservative approach under new leadership—or take the district in a different direction.

So far, West and Jason Dickerson have entered the race.