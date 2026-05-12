Early voting is winding down in Floyd County, and election officials say turnout has been disappointing.
Few Showing Up
With the May 19 General Primary and Nonpartisan Election just days away, Floyd County election officials say only about 5,000 of the county’s registered voters have cast a ballot so far.
Time Running Out
Three days of early voting remain before Election Day. Voters can cast ballots Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, May 13 through 15, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Three locations are open during the early voting period: the Anthony Recreation Center, the Thornton Recreation Center and the county election office.
Election Day is Tuesday, May 19. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Unlike early voting, Election Day ballots must be cast at each voter’s designated precinct.
How To Find Your Precinct
Floyd County election officials say voters who are unsure of their designated precinct location can find that information through a link posted on the county’s social media page.
- Georgia's tax cut bill comes due… and the most vulnerable will pay it
- Rockmart fast food restaurant fails health inspection with a score of 65
- Update: Man Who Posted Fake Video of Haitian Immigrants Voting Was Paid by Russians
- In Georgia, 69% of the jobs lost during the pandemic have come back
- New Law Bans Cell Phones in Georgia Elementary and Middle Schools
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.