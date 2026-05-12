Early voting is winding down in Floyd County, and election officials say turnout has been disappointing.

Few Showing Up

With the May 19 General Primary and Nonpartisan Election just days away, Floyd County election officials say only about 5,000 of the county’s registered voters have cast a ballot so far.

Time Running Out

Three days of early voting remain before Election Day. Voters can cast ballots Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, May 13 through 15, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Three locations are open during the early voting period: the Anthony Recreation Center, the Thornton Recreation Center and the county election office.

Election Day is Tuesday, May 19. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Unlike early voting, Election Day ballots must be cast at each voter’s designated precinct.

How To Find Your Precinct

Floyd County election officials say voters who are unsure of their designated precinct location can find that information through a link posted on the county’s social media page.