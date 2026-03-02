Listen to this post

Early voting is underway for the Macon-Bibb County District 5 Commissioner special election. Election Day is March 17.

What’s Happening: The seat opened after former Commissioner Seth Clark resigned to run for lieutenant governor. Six candidates are on the ballot:

Andrea Cooke, therapist

Edward Foster, extruder operator

Albert Gibbs, kitchen designer

Ulisha Hill, life and health coach

Landon Justice, attorney

Stephanie Stephens-Latham, clinical laboratory scientist

What’s Important: Early voting runs through March 13, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday voting is available March 7 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

How This Affects Real People: District 5 residents can vote early at two locations: Macon Mall at 3661 Eisenhower Parkway, Suite MB101, or Theron Ussery Park at 815 North Macon Park Drive.

The Path Forward: Election Day voting takes place March 17 at assigned precinct locations. More information is available at maconbibb.us/board-of-elections.