Thousands of Gwinnett County voters will head to different polling locations Tuesday after election officials moved 13 sites across the county. The election is for the Public Service Commission.

What is the Public Service Commission?: The Georgia Public Service Commission (PSC) is a government agency responsible for regulating essential public utilities in the state of Georgia, such as electricity, natural gas, telecommunications, and transportation services. Their job is ensure that these services are reliable, affordable, and accessible to the public. The PSC consists of five members who are elected by the citizens of Georgia. These members, also known as commissioners, are chosen through statewide elections, where voters decide who will represent them on the PSC.

🗳️ Why It Matters: Showing up to your old polling place could mean you cannot vote. The changes affect voters from Dacula to Stone Mountain.

📍 What Changed: Gwinnett County Voter Registrations and Elections moved polling sites for 13 precincts to new locations. Most voters switched from churches to schools or different churches.

Voters in affected precincts should have received new cards in the mail with updated information. You can also check your correct polling place on the Georgia Secretary of State’s My Voter Page website.

🏢 All the Changes: Here are the 13 precincts with new polling locations:

Precinct 003 moved from Hebron Baptist Church in Dacula to Dacula United Methodist Church at 2655 Fence Road Northeast in Dacula.

Precinct 022 moved from Peachtree Corners Presbyterian Church in Norcross to Peachtree Elementary School at 5995 Crooked Creek Road in Peachtree Corners.

Precinct 025 moved from Sugar Hill Church in Sugar Hill to Calvary Assembly Church of God at 1132 Buford Highway in Sugar Hill.

Precinct 064 moved from Voices of Faith in Stone Mountain to Mountain Park United Methodist Church at 1405 Rockbridge Road in Stone Mountain.

Precinct 081 moved from Church of Christ Snellville in Snellville to W.C. Britt Elementary School at 2503 Skyland Drive in Snellville.

Precinct 090 moved from C3 Church in Lawrenceville to Fairview Presbyterian Church at 857 Duluth Highway in Lawrenceville.

Precinct 095 moved from Gas South District in Duluth to Mason Elementary School at 3030 Bunten Road in Duluth.

Precinct 096 moved from Yugal Kunj Radha Krishna Temple in Duluth to B.B. Harris Elementary School at 3123 Claiborne Drive Northwest in Duluth.

Precinct 101 moved from Hope Street Fellowship in Atlanta to Winters Chapel United Methodist Church at 5105 Winters Chapel Road in Atlanta.

Precinct 104 moved from Lenora Park Gym in Snellville to Evangel Community Church at 3857 Centerville Rosebud Road in Snellville.

Precinct 133 moved from Dacula Park Activity Building in Dacula to Dyer Elementary School at 1707 Hurricane Shoals Road Northeast in Dacula.

Precinct 136 moved from North Metro First Baptist Church in Hoschton to Philadelphia Romanian Church at 581 Old Peachtree Road Northeast in Lawrenceville.

Precinct 149 moved from Gwinnett Christian Life Assembly of God in Lawrenceville to Gwinnett Church of Christ at 1736 Sever Road in Lawrenceville.

⏰ Before You Go: Do not assume you know where to vote. Check your voter card or look up your polling place online before Tuesday. Election officials say this step could save you time and frustration on election day.

The county election office is available at 678-226-7210 for questions about polling locations or visit GwinnettElections.com.