Voters in parts of Fulton and Cobb counties sent two Democrats to a runoff election after no candidate won enough votes to claim the State Senate District 35 seat outright.

What’s Happening: Jaha Howard received 5,134 votes or 32.63% in Tuesday’s special election, while Roger Bruce got 3,992 votes or 25.37%. The two will face each other in a December 16 runoff.

What’s Important: The seat opened up when Jason Esteves resigned in September to focus on his campaign for governor. A candidate needed more than 50% of votes to avoid a runoff.

The Other Candidates: Four other candidates split the remaining votes. Republican Josh Tolbert received 2,765 votes or 17.57%. Democrat Erica-Denise Solomon got 2,720 votes or 17.29%. Independent Corenza Morris received 290 votes or 1.84%. Democrat John Williams got 832 votes or 5.29%.

Who They Are: Howard is a pediatric dentist who previously served on the Cobb County Board of Education. Bruce served in the Georgia House of Representatives from 2003 to 2024.

The Big Picture: District 35 covers parts of South Fulton, Douglasville, Austell, Smyrna and Vinings. The winner will complete Esteves’ term and represent the district in the state legislature.

The Sources: Election Results.