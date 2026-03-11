Republican Clay Fuller and Democrat Shawn Harris will meet in an April 7 runoff to fill Georgia’s 14th Congressional District seat.

Why It Matters: Northwest Georgia has been without a House representative since Marjorie Taylor Greene resigned January 5. The runoff extends that absence by nearly another month.

What We Know: Fuller, a former district attorney in the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit, finished in the top two in Tuesday’s jungle primary. Harris, a Democrat, also advanced. Neither candidate cleared 50%, triggering the April 7 runoff under Georgia election rules. Trump endorsed Fuller at a February rally in Rome, where Fuller called himself a “MAGA warrior” on stage.

Between the Lines: Harris reaching the runoff is notable. Georgia’s 14th is a heavily Republican district. A Democrat advancing to a two-person race gives the party a direct shot at a seat it would not normally contest, however, the chances of a democrat winning in the Georgia 14th is still less than slim.

The Big Picture: Greene resigned January 5 after a public break with Trump over the Epstein Files legislation and her criticism of his foreign policy.