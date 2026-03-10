Northwest Georgia voters are heading to the polls today to fill the congressional seat left empty when Marjorie Taylor Greene walked away from Congress earlier this year. The race is shaping up to be a real test of just how much weight a presidential endorsement carries.

Why It Matters: Georgia’s 14th Congressional District has been without a voice in Washington since Greene’s departure — and that absence has chipped away at the Republican majority in the House. Who wins this seat could say a lot about the future of the MAGA movement itself. Greene left Congress in part because of her belief that she represents MAGA and President Donald Trump no longer does.

What’s Happening: Trump has thrown his support behind Clay Fuller, a district attorney in northwest Georgia’s Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit. Trump made that support public during a February visit to Rome, where Fuller called himself a “MAGA warrior” on stage.

Catch Up Quick: Greene resigned at the start of 2026 after a very public falling-out with Trump. The break came after she pushed for the release of documents tied to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and openly criticized Trump’s foreign policy decisions, arguing he had drifted from his domestic-first promises.

Packed Ballot: The ballot is what is known as a jungle primary. All candidates, regardless of party are on the same ballot.

Here are the candidates running for Greene’s seat:

Republicans

Star Black

Reagan Box

Beau Brown

Eric Cunningham

Clayton Fuller

Tom Gray

Nicky Lama

Colton Moore

Brian Stover

Megahn Strickland

James Tully

Jennifer Turnipseed

Democrats

Jim Davis

Shawn Harris

Jonathan Hobbs

Independent

Rob Ruszkowski

Libertarian

Andrew Underwood

Polls close Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET. If no candidate clears 50%, the top two finishers — regardless of party — move to a runoff on April 7.

About The Georgia 14th: According to the U.S. Census, District 14 is 85.3% white and has a median household income of $42,700. The district has a high school graduation rate of 79.1% and a college graduation rate of 16.6%. The district includes Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson, Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker and Whitfield Counties as well as part of Pickens County and Cobb County.