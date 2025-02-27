A Controversial Former Candidate for Georgia Governor is Running for Congress

Kandiss Taylor, a former Republican gubernatorial candidate known for her far-right views, says she’s running for Congress in 2026.

🗳 Why It Matters: Taylor’s entrance into the race could reshape the Republican primary in Georgia’s 1st Congressional District, currently held by Rep. Buddy Carter. Her history of conspiracy theories and election denialism makes her a polarizing figure, and her campaign will test how far-right messaging resonates with voters in this solidly conservative district.

🔥 What’s Happening: Taylor made her announcement on Steve Bannon’s “War Room” podcast, declaring she’s ready to “go to D.C. and blow some things up” and claiming both Republicans and Democrats will support her because she “represents Jesus.” She previously ran for governor in 2022 under the slogan “Jesus, Guns, and Babies.” She finished third in the GOP primary with 3% of the vote and refused to concede, insisting—without evidence—that the election was rigged.

📌 Between the Lines: Taylor’s run could complicate Carter’s political future. Carter, a staunch Trump supporter, is considering a Senate bid in 2026 and has said he is waiting to see if Gov. Brian Kemp enters the race. If Carter leaves his House seat, Taylor could face a crowded Republican primary.

🏛 The Big Picture: Taylor’s rhetoric aligns with a growing faction of Republican candidates embracing religious nationalism and election denialism. Her campaign will test the appetite for far-right messaging in a deep-red district that includes Savannah and the Okefenokee Swamp.