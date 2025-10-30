Georgia residents who rely on food assistance could soon lose benefits as the federal government shutdown drags on, and state leaders say they can’t step in to help.

What’s Happening: Governor Brian Kemp told reporters Wednesday that Georgia lacks the money to replace federal SNAP benefits if Washington fails to reach a budget deal. The shutdown is now in its third week.

What’s Important: Thousands of Georgia families depend on SNAP to buy groceries each month. If the shutdown continues, those benefits could stop — and the state won’t fill the gap.

Who Gets SNAP: The program provides monthly food assistance to low-income families, seniors, and people with disabilities who meet income requirements. In Georgia, a family of four typically qualifies if they earn less than around $36,000 per year. Recipients use an electronic card to buy groceries at stores.

Between the Lines: Kemp placed responsibility on Democratic senators to end the impasse. He called on Georgia Senators Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock to support a clean spending bill to reopen the government, noting Congress approved similar measures 13 times under the previous administration.

Catch Up Quick: The federal government shutdown affects multiple programs across the country. Food assistance programs like SNAP rely on federal funding that could run out if lawmakers don’t reach an agreement soon.

The Big Picture: Food banks across Georgia and neighboring states already report increased demand as families worry about losing federal aid. The uncertainty leaves vulnerable residents unsure how they’ll feed their families in the coming weeks.

Before You Dismiss This Article… We live in a time when information feels overwhelming, but here’s what hasn’t changed: facts exist whether they comfort us or not. When A&W launched their third-pound burger to compete with McDonald’s Quarter Pounder in the 1980s, it failed spectacularly. Not because it tasted worse, but because customers thought 1/3 was smaller than 1/4. If basic math can trip us up, imagine how easily we can misread complex news. The press isn’t against you when it reports something you don’t want to hear. Reporters are thermometers, not the fever itself. They’re telling you what verified sources are saying, not taking sides. Good reporting should challenge you — that’s literally the job. Next time a story makes you angry, pause. Ask yourself: What evidence backs this up? Am I reacting with my brain or my gut? What would actually change my mind? And most importantly, am I assuming bias just because the story doesn’t match what I hoped to hear. Smart readers choose verified information over their own comfort zone.