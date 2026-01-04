Marjorie Taylor Greene criticized the Trump administration’s military operation that captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, questioning why Mexican cartels responsible for most U.S. drug deaths remain untargeted.

What’s Happening: Greene, who serves on the House Homeland Security Committee, said the operation appears focused on controlling Venezuelan oil rather than stopping drugs that kill Americans. She wrote that “fentanyl is responsible for over 70% of U.S. drug overdose deaths and fentanyl comes from Mexican cartels made with chemical precursors from China and trafficked across the U.S. Mexico border.”

What’s Important: Greene questioned the administration’s priorities, writing: “If U.S. military action and regime change in Venezuela was really about saving American lives from deadly drugs then why hasn’t the Trump admin taken action against Mexican cartels?” She also asked why Trump “pardon[ed] the former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez who was convicted and sentenced for 45 years for trafficking hundreds of tons of cocaine into America.”

Oil Control Theory: The Georgia congresswoman said removing Maduro is “a clear move for control over Venezuelan oil supplies that will ensure stability for the next obvious regime change war in Iran.” She added that the operation “also takes away a key source of oil from China.”

MAGA Disappointment: Greene expressed frustration with Trump supporters’ expectations, writing: “This is what many in MAGA thought they voted to end. Boy were we wrong.” She said Americans are “enraged” by “regime change, funding foreign wars, and American’s tax dollars being consistently funneled to foreign causes.”

Generational Politics: Greene predicted that “the electoral future will be decided for candidates that focus on American economic populism and promising prosperity for Americans only.” She wrote that “as the baby boomers slip away both in votes and power,” younger generations “see through it and hate it” when it comes to foreign wars.

Background: The House Homeland Security Committee oversees border security and counterterrorism efforts. Venezuelan oil reserves are among the world’s largest, and China has been a major buyer of Venezuelan crude despite U.S. sanctions.