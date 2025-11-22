Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene announced she will resign from Congress effective January 5, 2026, marking the end of a tumultuous five-year tenure representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District.

The announcement comes amid a public falling out between Greene and former President Donald Trump, whom she once vigorously supported. In a four-page letter released from her congressional office, Greene outlined her frustrations with Washington and explained her decision to step away from elected office.

“I’ve always represented the common American man and woman as a member of the House of Representatives which is why I’ve always been despised in Washington DC and never fit in,” Greene wrote in the letter.

You can read Greene’s letter in its entirety below.

A Dramatic Shift

Greene’s resignation marks a dramatic shift for the northwest Georgia representative who became one of the most recognizable and controversial figures in Congress since taking office in 2020. She built her political brand on unwavering support for Trump and positioned herself as an outsider willing to challenge both Democratic policies and Republican leadership.

But the relationship that defined much of Greene’s political career has fractured in recent months. The falling out with Trump appears to have influenced her decision to leave Congress rather than seek re-election.

Frustration with Leadership

In her resignation letter, Greene expressed deep frustration with the legislative process and her own party’s leadership. She criticized what she described as a mostly sidelined legislature and a campaign season that prioritizes safe re-election strategies over substantive policy work.

“However with almost one year into our majority, the legislature has been mostly sidelined, we endured an 8 week shut down wrongly resulting in the House not working for the entire time, and we are entering campaign season which means all courage leaves and only safe campaign re-election mode is turned on,” Greene wrote.

The congresswoman detailed her efforts on behalf of her constituents and her work to advance what she described as an America First agenda. She noted bringing taxpayer dollars back to the district, impeaching Biden’s Secretary of Homeland Security, and leading efforts related to what she called politically biased media organizations.

My message to Georgia’s 14th district and America.

Thank you. pic.twitter.com/tSoHCeAjn1 — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 22, 2025

Personal Sacrifices

Greene also referenced the personal cost of her political career, including missing time with family and facing what she described as constant attacks. She recounted leaving her mother’s side during her father’s brain surgery to vote against Trump’s second impeachment in 2021.

The resignation letter revealed Greene’s belief that her loyalty to Trump and her constituents went unreciprocated. She expressed disappointment over what she characterized as a lack of support from Republican leadership and, implicitly, from Trump himself during recent conflicts.

“I have too much self respect and dignity, love my family way too much, and do not want my sweet district to have to endure a hurtful and hateful primary against me by the President we all fought for, only to fight and win my election while Republicans will likely lose the midterms,” Greene wrote.

Conservative Record

Throughout her time in Congress, Greene maintained one of the most conservative voting records in the House, focusing on issues including border security, opposition to COVID-19 mandates, and what she described as protecting constitutional rights.

She has represented Georgia’s 14th Congressional District, which includes portions of northwest Georgia, since January 2021. The district encompasses some of the most conservative areas of the state.

“I have been blessed to represent the 14th district of Georgia for 5 years, which is filled with some of the most wonderful kind hearted God fearing patriotic hard working people you will ever meet,” Greene wrote.

What Happens Next

Her departure will trigger a special election to fill the seat for the remainder of her term. The timeline for that election will be set by Georgia election officials.

Greene’s resignation letter struck a defiant tone even as she announced her departure. She wrote that she refuses to be what she called a “battered wife” in her relationship with the Republican Party and expressed frustration with what she perceives as the influence of corporate interests over elected officials.

“Until then I’m going back to the people I love, to live life to the fullest as I always have, and look forward to a new path ahead,” Greene concluded.

The congresswoman’s office has not announced what Greene plans to do after leaving Congress. Her resignation will take effect on January 5, 2026, just days before the fifth anniversary of her first day in office.

