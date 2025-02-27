Meet The New Chief Justice of The Georgia Supreme Court

The Supreme Court of Georgia has elected Presiding Justice Nels S.D. Peterson as its next Chief Justice. He will step into the role on April 1, 2025, following the resignation of Chief Justice Michael P. Boggs.

Justice Sarah Hawkins Warren has been elected as the next Presiding Justice.

👥 Who Made It Happen: The nine justices of the Georgia Supreme Court made the decision unanimously, solidifying Peterson’s leadership for the next four years.

💡 Why It Matters: As Chief Justice, Peterson will oversee the state’s judicial branch, act as the court’s spokesperson, and preside over deliberations. He will also chair the Judicial Council of Georgia, which shapes court policy across the state. Warren, as Presiding Justice, will step in when Peterson is unavailable.

📚 What To Know About Peterson: First appointed to the Supreme Court in 2016, Peterson has since been elected to full six-year terms in both 2018 and 2024. His legal career includes serving as a judge on the Georgia Court of Appeals, as Georgia’s first solicitor general, and as general counsel for the University System of Georgia. A Kennesaw State and Harvard Law graduate, Peterson also clerked for Chief Judge William H. Pryor Jr. of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit.

🏡 A Look At His Background: Beyond the courtroom, Peterson has served on numerous government and nonprofit boards, earning multiple honors throughout his career. He lives in Cobb County with his wife, Jennifer, and their two children, and is an active member of Johnson Ferry Baptist Church.