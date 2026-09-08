Gwinnett County residents will get a chance Wednesday night to ask questions about three topics that have become hot-button issues in recent months; how police use license plate reader cameras, how the county handles federal immigration enforcement, and how data center projects get approved.

What’s happening: District 1 Commissioner Kirkland Carden will host the town hall Wednesday, Sept. 9 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center auditorium, 75 Langley Drive in Lawrenceville.

Police and county planning officials will also be on hand to answer questions.

What this means for you: If you live in Gwinnett and have questions about surveillance cameras on local roads, immigration-related county policy, or how large data center projects get approved in your neighborhood, this is a direct opportunity to ask.

The meeting will also stream live on the county’s Facebook page for those who cannot attend in person.