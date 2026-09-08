Gwinnett County residents will get a chance Wednesday night to ask questions about three topics that have become hot-button issues in recent months; how police use license plate reader cameras, how the county handles federal immigration enforcement, and how data center projects get approved.
What’s happening: District 1 Commissioner Kirkland Carden will host the town hall Wednesday, Sept. 9 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center auditorium, 75 Langley Drive in Lawrenceville.
Police and county planning officials will also be on hand to answer questions.
What this means for you: If you live in Gwinnett and have questions about surveillance cameras on local roads, immigration-related county policy, or how large data center projects get approved in your neighborhood, this is a direct opportunity to ask.
The meeting will also stream live on the county’s Facebook page for those who cannot attend in person.
B.T. Clark is the Publisher of The Georgia Sun and author of Principles Are Like Pants… You Ought to Have Some. Over two decades in journalism, he has served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc., earning multiple awards along the way. His work has appeared in newspapers across the state, including The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal.
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