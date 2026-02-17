Listen to this post

State Rep. Emory Dunahoo has filed legislation that would apply Georgia’s homicide statutes to unborn children from fertilization through birth.

What’s Happening: House Bill 441, called the Georgia Prenatal Equal Protection Act, would extend enforcement of existing homicide laws to include all stages of pregnancy starting at fertilization. The bill is scheduled to be announced at a press conference Friday at the state Capitol.

What’s in the Bill: The legislation would make abortion at any stage subject to Georgia’s homicide statutes. Georgia currently bans most abortions after fetal cardiac activity is detected, typically around six weeks of pregnancy, under the 2019 LIFE Act.

Who’s Behind It: Dunahoo, a Republican from Gillsville, is working with pastors from End Abortion Now, Operation Gospel, and Georgia Right to Life.

Pastor Jeff Durbin, Pastor Wes Fuller, and Georgia Right to Life President Ricardo Davis are scheduled to appear at Friday’s announcement.

The Path Forward: The bill has been filed but has not yet been assigned to a committee. Georgia’s legislative session runs through late March. Any bill must pass both the state House and Senate and be signed by the governor to become law.

The Quote: “House Bill 441 would be the decisive and resounding end to abortion in our state and ensure that no class of human beings is excluded from legal protection.” -Emory Dunahoo