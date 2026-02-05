Listen to this post

Rep. Barry Loudermilk announced he will not run for re-election at the end of his current term representing Georgia’s 11th Congressional District.

What’s Happening: Loudermilk said he wants to contribute to his community, state, and nation in other ways. He first ran for Congress in 2014. He said then that representing people in Congress is a service, not a career.

What’s Important: Loudermilk’s decision means the 11th Congressional District will have a new representative after his term ends. He said he still has strong support from the district.

What He Said: “I have learned throughout my life that doing what is right is not always easy, convenient, or popular. My wife and I have prayed diligently and discussed this extensively; and, while this is not an easy decision, we believe it is the right one,” Loudermilk said.

He said being a husband, father, and grandfather matters more to him than serving in Congress. He said he wants to spend more time with his family.

“Thank you to the great people of Georgia’s Eleventh Congressional District for allowing me to serve you, and to my incredible staff for your years of outstanding service to our district, state, and nation,” he said.

Context: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene resigned from Congress effective January 5. Greene represented Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. Both Greene and Loudermilk have been closely associated with Donald Trump and the MAGA movement.